IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.100-11.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4 billion-$15.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.5 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.73.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $224.57 on Monday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.