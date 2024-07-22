IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.28, RTT News reports. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.300 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $11.10-11.30 EPS.

NYSE IQV opened at $224.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

