IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.10-11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.43-15.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.46 billion. IQVIA also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.100-11.300 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.73.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $224.57 on Monday. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.28. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

