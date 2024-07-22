Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,377,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 15.82% of Iron Mountain worth $3,719,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 321,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after buying an additional 59,381 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total value of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $8,759,378. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 342,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $100.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

