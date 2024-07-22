iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 869,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 1,332,891 shares.The stock last traded at $42.60 and had previously closed at $42.52.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

