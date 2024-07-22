iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Stake Lessened by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,582,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,382,000 after buying an additional 498,699 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after purchasing an additional 831,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 893,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 100,346 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 174,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average is $57.27. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

