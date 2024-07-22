iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 211,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 326,781 shares.The stock last traded at $22.87 and had previously closed at $22.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.69.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 17,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

