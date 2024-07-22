iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,651,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 3,319,380 shares.The stock last traded at $52.83 and had previously closed at $53.14.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,852,000 after buying an additional 2,260,960 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,117,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,746.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 376,332 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,283,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 436,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

