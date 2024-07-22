iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 564,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 1,251,553 shares.The stock last traded at $83.76 and had previously closed at $83.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

