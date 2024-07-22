iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 311,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 114,794 shares.The stock last traded at $91.27 and had previously closed at $90.52.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

