iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $15.73

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.73, but opened at $16.33. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 2,603 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.00.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

