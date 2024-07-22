Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their target price on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $101.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Itron has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 126,328 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

