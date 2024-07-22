J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Position Reduced by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.10. 250,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,378. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.44 and a 200 day moving average of $181.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

