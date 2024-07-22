Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,105,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.53% of Jabil worth $2,023,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.75. The stock had a trading volume of 316,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,359. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

