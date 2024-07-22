Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,929 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 156,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $110.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.04. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.18 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.91%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

