Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$3.86 and last traded at C$3.69, with a volume of 49440 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

Specifically, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,916.75. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 907,156 shares of company stock worth $3,020,988. 46.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their target price on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$291.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.40.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Jaguar Mining had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

