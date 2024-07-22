JMP Securities Boosts Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target to $35.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALKT. Barclays lifted their target price on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALKT

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Alkami Technology stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550 over the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.