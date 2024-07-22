JMP Securities Increases Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target to $13.50

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
