Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.7% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,833,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,974,000 after buying an additional 43,466 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.73. 1,146,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,291,080. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.29. The stock has a market cap of $372.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.