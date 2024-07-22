JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $101.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.76.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $2.83 on Monday, hitting $99.78. 280,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after purchasing an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,968,000 after purchasing an additional 92,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,967,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,028,000 after acquiring an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,349,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.