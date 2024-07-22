JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVALGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 118,373 shares.The stock last traded at $42.07 and had previously closed at $41.90.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.20. The stock has a market cap of $834.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,870,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,066,000 after buying an additional 1,113,094 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,010,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,567,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,393,000 after buying an additional 1,010,945 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,392.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 238,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 222,679 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

