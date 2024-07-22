Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Gap Up to $12.47

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $13.02. Jumia Technologies shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 730,488 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

