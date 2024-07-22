Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.33 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $29.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.68. 6,813,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,622. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.16, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.52 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.