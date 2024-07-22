KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of KBR worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at KBR
In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KBR Stock Performance
NYSE KBR opened at $67.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.34. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.
KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KBR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -31.25%.
KBR Profile
KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
Read More
