Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.71% of Kenvue worth $3,579,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Down 0.9 %

Kenvue stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,799. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.82.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

