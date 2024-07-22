Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,511 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

