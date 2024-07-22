Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.