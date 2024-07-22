Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 681 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 109,718 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 208,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $105.00 on Monday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.41. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

