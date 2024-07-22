Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,883 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
BITB stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.31.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.
