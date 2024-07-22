Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock opened at $97.38 on Monday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $101.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

