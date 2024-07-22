Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,425,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,038,000 after acquiring an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Gray Foundation acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,890,000. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,394.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 90,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 86,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $144.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.63. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $148.60.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

