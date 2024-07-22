Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $98.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

