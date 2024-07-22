Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $76.82 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $194.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

