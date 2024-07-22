Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $90.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $92.71.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
