Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $291,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,309.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $90.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.27 and a 1-year high of $92.71.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.