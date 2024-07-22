Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Block by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Block in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair raised Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.61. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.44, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.52. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $338,414.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,173 shares of company stock worth $9,363,222. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

