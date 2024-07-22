Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $155.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $113.94 and a one year high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

