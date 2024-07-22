Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 683.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $250,000.

INDY opened at $54.40 on Monday. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.0418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

