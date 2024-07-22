Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAPR. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth about $597,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

IAPR opened at $27.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

