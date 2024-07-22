Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $383,000 Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,393 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $73,311,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $26,419,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $65.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

