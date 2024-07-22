Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 216,146 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 82,173 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMUB opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $50.53.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

