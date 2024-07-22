Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $181.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.24.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

