Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,867 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 13,605 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $214,819.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,243.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

