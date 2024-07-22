Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $286,000 in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,924,000 after acquiring an additional 562,157 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Celestica by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,386,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,163,000 after buying an additional 1,428,071 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 4.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,398,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,782,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Celestica by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,627,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,654,000 after buying an additional 1,309,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Celestica by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after buying an additional 147,417 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Celestica Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

