Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZALT. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,432,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 572,808 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 151.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 59,840 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 53,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,841,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

Shares of ZALT stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

