Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,422 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,162 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $57,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus increased their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPH opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

