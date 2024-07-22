Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $297,000 in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of God Bless America ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,358,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91,065 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of God Bless America ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of God Bless America ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 120,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in God Bless America ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

God Bless America ETF Stock Performance

Shares of YALL stock opened at $35.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05. God Bless America ETF has a 52-week low of $25.06 and a 52-week high of $36.36.

God Bless America ETF Profile

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

