Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $339,000 in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BATS:PEX opened at $29.08 on Monday. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LPX Direct Listed Private Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of publicly traded private equity firms around the world. PEX was launched on Feb 26, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

