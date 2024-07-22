Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $339,000 in ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
BATS:PEX opened at $29.08 on Monday. ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.
ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Innovative Robotics Stock Rockets 187% on NVIDIA Investment
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 Defensive Stock Picks Investors Should Consider Today
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Secure Your Portfolio in a High VIX Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (BATS:PEX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.