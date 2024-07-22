Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 601.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,801 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,071.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $102.61 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.20.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.53.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

