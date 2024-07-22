Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 59,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $29.05 on Monday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.