Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $352,000 Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.41.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

